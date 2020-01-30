Cats

“Cats,” the hit Broadway musical, is headed to Richmond for a run Tuesday through Feb. 9.

Thursday

FILM

“Golda”: The Israeli Film Festival screens a documentary on Golda Meir, the first and only woman to rule Israel. 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10-$12. VirginiaHistory.org.

LECTURE

“Searching for Stonewall Jackson”: Historian Ben Cleary, author of “Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided America,” gives a Banner Series Lecture about the complicated and contradictory figure. Noon at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10; free for members. VirginiaHistory.org.

Friday

COMEDY

Improvised “Friends”: Coalition Theater takes audience suggestions to create never-before-seen episodes of the iconic NBC sitcom. 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 8 W. Broad St. $10. (804) 332-5857 or https://rvacomedy.com.

Saturday

EVENT

WRIR’s 15th Anniversary Party: Richmond independent radio station WRIR (97.3 FM )celebrates 15 years with live music, featuring Richmond bands Bon Ki, Saw Black, She, Big No, The Hot Seats and No BS Brass Band, as well as WRIR DJs. 7 p.m. at The Renaissance, 107 W. Broad St. $10. https://www.facebook.com/events/429090564709059/

Tuesday

THEATER

“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway musical begins its Richmond run. Times vary at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50-$98.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. Through Feb. 9.

— Colleen Curran

