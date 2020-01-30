Thursday
FILM
“Golda”: The Israeli Film Festival screens a documentary on Golda Meir, the first and only woman to rule Israel. 6:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10-$12. VirginiaHistory.org.
LECTURE
“Searching for Stonewall Jackson”: Historian Ben Cleary, author of “Searching for Stonewall Jackson: A Quest for Legacy in a Divided America,” gives a Banner Series Lecture about the complicated and contradictory figure. Noon at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10; free for members. VirginiaHistory.org.
Friday
COMEDY
Improvised “Friends”: Coalition Theater takes audience suggestions to create never-before-seen episodes of the iconic NBC sitcom. 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 8 W. Broad St. $10. (804) 332-5857 or https://rvacomedy.com.
Saturday
EVENT
WRIR’s 15th Anniversary Party: Richmond independent radio station WRIR (97.3 FM )celebrates 15 years with live music, featuring Richmond bands Bon Ki, Saw Black, She, Big No, The Hot Seats and No BS Brass Band, as well as WRIR DJs. 7 p.m. at The Renaissance, 107 W. Broad St. $10. https://www.facebook.com/events/429090564709059/
Tuesday
THEATER
“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway musical begins its Richmond run. Times vary at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $39.50-$98.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. Through Feb. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.