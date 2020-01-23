Thursday
FILM
Israeli Film Festival: The 10th annual Israeli Film Festival brings several Israeli films to town, including “Golda.” Times and venues vary. $10-$12 per film; $55-$65 festival pass. https://weinsteinjcc.org. Through Jan. 30.
MUSIC
John Kadlecik: Dark Star Orchestra’s co-founder performs a rare solo show, 8 p.m. (doors at 7) at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. $15-$18. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.
THEATER
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead:” Quill Theatre presents Tom Stoppard’s take on two secondary characters from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Times vary at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20-$35. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. Preview Thursday; through Feb. 16.
Saturday
CONCERT
Richmond Symphony Lollipops: Richmond Symphony performs a sing-along concert for kids at 11 a.m. preceded by an instrument “petting zoo” at 10 a.m., Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$20. etix.com or (804) 788-1212.
EVENT
Virginia Home Show: More than 125 home improvement exhibitors, including remodeling contractors and kitchen and bath designers, in one place for all your home improvement projects. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Farm Bureau Center, The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $5-$7; free for ages 16 and younger. (651) 373-6884 or vahomeshow.com.
Wednesday
CONCERT
Yonder Mountain String Band: Bluegrass band plays The National with The Travelin’ McCourys, 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30) at 708 E. Broad St. $25. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.