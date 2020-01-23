Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead

“Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead” from Quill Theatre starts Thursday.

 chris smith

Thursday

FILM

Israeli Film Festival: The 10th annual Israeli Film Festival brings several Israeli films to town, including “Golda.” Times and venues vary. $10-$12 per film; $55-$65 festival pass. https://weinsteinjcc.org. Through Jan. 30.

MUSIC

John Kadlecik: Dark Star Orchestra’s co-founder performs a rare solo show, 8 p.m. (doors at 7) at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. $15-$18. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

THEATER

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead:” Quill Theatre presents Tom Stoppard’s take on two secondary characters from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Times vary at Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20-$35. etix.com or (800) 514-3849. Preview Thursday; through Feb. 16.

Saturday

CONCERT

Richmond Symphony Lollipops: Richmond Symphony performs a sing-along concert for kids at 11 a.m. preceded by an instrument “petting zoo” at 10 a.m., Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$20. etix.com or (804) 788-1212.

EVENT

Virginia Home Show: More than 125 home improvement exhibitors, including remodeling contractors and kitchen and bath designers, in one place for all your home improvement projects. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Farm Bureau Center, The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $5-$7; free for ages 16 and younger. (651) 373-6884 or vahomeshow.com.

Wednesday

CONCERT

Yonder Mountain String Band: Bluegrass band plays The National with The Travelin’ McCourys, 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30) at 708 E. Broad St. $25. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

— Colleen Curran

