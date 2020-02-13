Thursday
THEATER
”Stupid Kid:” It’s the last weekend to catch Sharr White’s dark and powerful comedy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Firehouse Theatre, 1609 W. Broad St. $15-$35. www.firehouse theatre.org or (804) 355-2001.
Friday
CONCERT
Love Boat Luau: Three Sheets to the Wind performs a Valentine’s Day yacht rock concert, 8 p.m. at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. $12-$15. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.
EVENT
Valentine gift: Just for Valentine’s Day, enjoy free admission to the Valentine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1015 E. Clay St. thevalentine.org or (804) 649-0711.
Saturday
CONCERT
Marvin Gaye & Teddy Pendergrass Tribute Show: Craig Dobson and Andre Jackson perform a sold-out show at The Tin Pan, 8 p.m. at 8982 Quioccasin Road. www.tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.
FESTIVAL
River City Spirits Festival: Sip and sample from over 60 Virginia craft spirits, local breweries and cideries, wineries, and a meadery, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $30 in advance, $40 at event. www.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday
CONCERT
Tedeschi Trucks Band: The American blues and rock group stops in Richmond for a sold-out show in support of its latest studio album, “Signs.” 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
