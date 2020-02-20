Thursday
EVENT
Drag Bingo: Bingo with drag queen Natasha Carrington and a $1,000 jackpot, 7 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. $20. (804) 622-4646.
STAGE
Adventures in Faith & Love with Bob Goff: Needle’s Eye Ministries presents an evening with The New York Times bestselling author of “Love Does” and “Everybody Always,” 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $30-$75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Friday
PERFORMANCE
Virginia Opera: Virginia Opera performs Rossini’s “Cinderella,” 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20.87-$131.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Yamato, the Drummers of Japan: Taiko drummers from Japan swing through town on a brand new tour, 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $19-$43. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Saturday
EVENT
Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil: The Fuzzy Cactus is serving up a New Orleans-style crawfish boil. Preorder crawfish plates with sausage, corn and potatoes for $15. 2-6 p.m. at 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd. (804) 728-1015 or www.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.