Virginia Opera: Cinderella

 Ben Schill

Thursday

EVENT

Drag Bingo: Bingo with drag queen Natasha Carrington and a $1,000 jackpot, 7 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. $20. (804) 622-4646.

STAGE

Adventures in Faith & Love with Bob Goff: Needle’s Eye Ministries presents an evening with The New York Times bestselling author of “Love Does” and “Everybody Always,” 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $30-$75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Friday

PERFORMANCE

Virginia Opera: Virginia Opera performs Rossini’s “Cinderella,” 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20.87-$131.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Yamato, the Drummers of Japan: Taiko drummers from Japan swing through town on a brand new tour, 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $19-$43. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Saturday

EVENT

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil: The Fuzzy Cactus is serving up a New Orleans-style crawfish boil. Preorder crawfish plates with sausage, corn and potatoes for $15. 2-6 p.m. at 221 W. Brookland Park Blvd. (804) 728-1015 or www.eventbrite.com.

— Colleen Curran

