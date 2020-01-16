Mipso

Mipso plays the Ashland Theatre on its “Living Room Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 205 England St., Ashland.

Thursday

CONCERTS

Mipso: North Carolina’s indie-Americana darlings Mipso play the Ashland Theatre on their intimate “Living Room Tour,” 7:30 p.m. at 205 England St., Ashland. $18-$40. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

Ward Davis: Nashville, Tenn., singer and songwriter plays The National, 7:30 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $22.50-$60. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

EVENT

“Crime Junkie Podcast Live”: The popular “Crime Junkie” podcast comes to town, 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Sold out. (800) 514-3849.

Saturday

CONCERT

Richmond Symphony Pops: Richmond Symphony performs outer space-themed music from Holst, John Williams and many others, 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (804) 788-1212.

EVENT

Vibe Frost: Max’s Positive Vibe Café celebrates its 15th anniversary with Vibe Frost, featuring a slew of bands including The Taters, the Janet Martin Band and the Tin Can Fish Band, 5:30-10 p.m. at 2825 Hathaway Road. $5 donation requested. (804) 560-9622 or https://positiveviberva.com.

Tuesday

FAMILY

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live”: The live version of the popular PBS Kids TV show comes to the big stage, 6 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $20-$75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

— Colleen Curran

