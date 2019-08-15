Thursday
CONCERTS
Stony Point Summer Concert Series: Ron Moody & the Centaurs perform a concert at Stony Point Fashion Park. Beer and wine for sale; bring your own chairs. 6-8 p.m. at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Free. (804) 560-7467 or www.shopstonypoint.com.
Flowers After 5: Whiskey Rebellion plays a concert in the garden with food and drink for sale. 5-9 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; free for members. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org.
Friday
EVENT
Movies in the Park: Enjoy a free screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” at Forest Hill Park. Activities begin at 8 p.m.; the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., or when it gets dark. Blankets or chairs are welcome. Free. www.richmondgov.com.
Saturday
SPORTS
Flying Squirrels: Catch Saturday night fireworks after the game. The Squirrels will be in town and play through Wednesday. Times vary at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Boulevard. $8-$14. (804) 359-3866 or www.milb.com/richmond.
Sunday
CONCERT
Music in the Park: Villages play alt-country at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Avenue and West 42nd Street. 6-8 p.m. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.
Wednesday
CONCERT
Boyz II Men: ’90s R&B hitmakers head to Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $31-$36. (800)-514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.