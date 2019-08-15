Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men performs Wednesday at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion.

 Rony Schram

Thursday

CONCERTS

Stony Point Summer Concert Series: Ron Moody & the Centaurs perform a concert at Stony Point Fashion Park. Beer and wine for sale; bring your own chairs. 6-8 p.m. at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Free. (804) 560-7467 or www.shopstonypoint.com.

Flowers After 5: Whiskey Rebellion plays a concert in the garden with food and drink for sale. 5-9 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; free for members. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org.

Friday

EVENT

Movies in the Park: Enjoy a free screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” at Forest Hill Park. Activities begin at 8 p.m.; the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., or when it gets dark. Blankets or chairs are welcome. Free. www.richmondgov.com.

Saturday

SPORTS

Flying Squirrels: Catch Saturday night fireworks after the game. The Squirrels will be in town and play through Wednesday. Times vary at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Boulevard. $8-$14. (804) 359-3866 or www.milb.com/richmond.

Sunday

CONCERT

Music in the Park: Villages play alt-country at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Avenue and West 42nd Street. 6-8 p.m. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.

Wednesday

CONCERT

Boyz II Men: ’90s R&B hitmakers head to Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $31-$36. (800)-514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.

