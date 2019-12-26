The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters play in RVA on Tuesday.

 Scott McCormick

Ongoing

EVENTS

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6.

Ice-skating at C-MOR: New 1,344-square-foot outdoor skating rink is open for the holidays. Times vary; fee for skating. Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.

Illuminate Light Show: Drive-thru holiday light show and Santa’s Village at The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily at 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. $25 per car. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Dec. 31.

Tacky Lights: A Richmond tradition where houses light up with over-the-top, supersize, mega-wattage displays. Find our guide to the best displays at www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights. Through Dec. 31.

Tuesday

CONCERTS

The Infamous Stringdusters: The ’Dusters perform a New Year’s Eve show at The National. 9 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $38. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

Three Sheets to the Wind: Yacht party with an ’80s-themed New Year’s Eve prom. 9 p.m. at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. $35. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

NYE SHOWS

New Year’s Eve with Mr. Showtime starring Scott Wichmann and Pals: Shows at 7 and 10 p.m.; the late show will include desserts, a champagne toast and the Carytown New Year’s Eve ball outside the theater. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$65. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113.

— Colleen Curran

Tags

