Ongoing
EVENTS
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6.
Ice-skating at C-MOR: New 1,344-square-foot outdoor skating rink is open for the holidays. Times vary; fee for skating. Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Illuminate Light Show: Drive-thru holiday light show and Santa’s Village at The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily at 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. $25 per car. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Dec. 31.
Tacky Lights: A Richmond tradition where houses light up with over-the-top, supersize, mega-wattage displays. Find our guide to the best displays at www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights. Through Dec. 31.
Tuesday
CONCERTS
The Infamous Stringdusters: The ’Dusters perform a New Year’s Eve show at The National. 9 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $38. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
Three Sheets to the Wind: Yacht party with an ’80s-themed New Year’s Eve prom. 9 p.m. at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. $35. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.
NYE SHOWS
New Year’s Eve with Mr. Showtime starring Scott Wichmann and Pals: Shows at 7 and 10 p.m.; the late show will include desserts, a champagne toast and the Carytown New Year’s Eve ball outside the theater. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$65. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.