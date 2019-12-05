20190621_MET_VMFA_AWE01

Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” will be installed at the museum’s entrance on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just a mile from the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch

Ongoing

EVENT

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24 and 25).

THEATER

“Hamilton”: The hit Broadway musical continues its Richmond run through Sunday. Times vary at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets run up to $249, with a few $399 premium seats still available. Daily lottery for $10 tickets on the website. hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Saturday

HOLIDAYS

Soul Santa: Soul Santa visits the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia for photos with kids, plus arts and craft-making activities. Noon-4 p.m. at 122 W. Leigh St. Free. blackhistorymuseum.org or (804) 780-9093. Repeats Dec. 14.

EVENTS

Light Up the Tracks: Downtown Ashland brightens up for the holidays with a tree lighting, holiday showcase and ticketed block party. Free festivities start at 5 p.m. at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center, 500 S. Center St.; street party, $10, at The Depot, 107 S. Railroad Ave. https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/lightup.

Winter Print Fair at Studio Two Three: Handmade holiday art for sale, plus vintage portrait sessions. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3300 W. Clay St. (804) 254-7302 or https://studiotwothree.org. Repeats Sunday.

Sunday

EVENT

Victorian Christmas at Maymont: Celebrate the holidays in Victorian style at Maymont Mansion. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. Free admission; fees for activities. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166, ext. 329.

Tuesday

EVENT

Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War installation: The Rumors of War sculpture created in response to the J.E.B. Stuart monument will be permanently installed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with remarks from the artist. 3:30 p.m. at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.

PERFORMANCE

PJ Masks Live! Save the Day: Live stage show of the popular children’s program, 6 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $29-$57. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Wednesday

MUSIC

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Swing and jazz band plays The Broadberry, 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. $30-$35. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Colleen Curran

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription