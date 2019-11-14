Thursday
FESTIVAL
Richmond Greek Mini-Festival: Stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays, dine-in or take your meal to go. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 355-3687 or www.vagocathedral.org.
Friday
EVENTS
Science After BARK: Dig into animal-themed demonstrations and activities at Science After BARK, although sorry, leave your own dogs at home. 5-8 p.m. Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.
Saturday
EVENTS
Stony Point Beer Festival: Unlimited beer samples from Steam Bell Beer Works, Legend Brewing, Kindred Spirit and many more, plus live music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $25-$35. Tickets on eventbrite.com.
Regina Belle at Main Street Station: The R&B singer known for singing “A Whole New World” for the Disney movie “Aladdin” will be performing at Sips and Sounds AARP’s Night of Jazz. 7 p.m. 1500 E. Main St., $50-$75. Tickets on eventbrite.com, call (804) 646-1862 for more information.
Tuesday
THEATER
“Hamilton:” The touring version of the hit Broadway musical begins its 20-day Richmond run. Times vary, through Dec. 8. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $89 to $249, with a select number of $399 premium seats. More info: https://hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
