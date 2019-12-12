GardenFest of Lights

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights from Nov. 22, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020 5-10 p.m. (closed December 24 & 25) at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights glows from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24-25) at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24 and 25).

No BS! Brass Band Canned Food Drive: Break out the canned goods for No BS! at the Broadberry, 9 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. $10-$37. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

Richmond Night Market: Holiday rendition of the Richmond Night Market with unique vendors, music, holiday lights and more, 5-10 p.m. at 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 874-4045 or www.richmondnightmarketva.com.

Holiday Artisan Market: Head to Carytown for the annual holiday market with handmade gifts and goods, food trucks, live music and over 70 vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2800-3400 W. Cary St. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/events/2914108682026515/.

— Colleen Curran

