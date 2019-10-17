Thursday
THEATER
“The Rocky Horror Show:” The cult classic hits the Richmond Triangle Players stage. The run is already sold-out, but everybody’s buzzing about it. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave. www.rtriangle.org or (804) 346-8113. Through Oct. 26.
Friday
EVENT
Science After Dark Glow: The popular glow event returns with 10 different activity stations, glow-in-the-dark art, face painting, fluorescent satellite making, UV fog bubbles and straw rocket building. 5-9 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.
PERFORMANCES
Virginia Opera — Tosca: Puccini’s acclaimed tale of romance, jealousy and murder. 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $22-$145. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Cirque Mechanics: “42FT. A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” 7:30 p.m. at Modlin Center, 410 Westhampton Way. $19-$38. tickets.modlin.richmond.edu or (804) 289-8980.
Saturday
FESTIVALS
RVA Booklovers’ Fest: 50 authors and book lovers will give readings and book talks on three stages. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jefferson Park, 1921 Princess Anne Ave. Free; pay as you go. www.rvabookloversfestival.com.
Midlothian Village Day Festival: Family-friendly fall gathering with food vendors, inflatables, crafts and community booths. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike. Free; pay as you go. www.midlothianjuniors.org
