American Civil War Museum

American Civil War Museum, which has been under construction since 2017, opened to the public May 4.

Friday

EVENT

American Civil War Museum: If you’ve been wanting to check out the recently opened American Civil War Museum, get half-price admission with a Richmond Folk Festival sticker or wristband through Sunday. Admission typically runs $7-$14. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 500 Tredegar St. https://acwm.org or (804) 649-1861.

FESTIVAL

Richmond Zine Festival: Two-day festival where zine-makers, indie publishers and distributors gather to buy, sell, trade and socialize. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Public Library, 101 E. Franklin St. richmondzinefest.org.

Saturday

FESTIVAL

Gourds, Goblets and Ghouls Festival: Do your pumpkin picking with wine, vendors, live music and hayrides. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. $8-$25. (804) 752-2334. www.hanovervegetablefarm.com. Repeats Sunday.

Monday

EVENT

Richmond Times-Dispatch Book Club with Beth Macy: Spend an evening with journalist and author Beth Macy at the inaugural RTD Book Club. Macy will discuss her latest book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” 5-8 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $40-$50; VIP tickets also available. Tickets available at Richmond.com/Beth-Macy.

Tuesday

EVENT

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Live version of the TV show “Mystery Science Theater 3000” featuring original host Joel Hodgson returns to Richmond for his final tour. 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $48.50-$68.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Wednesday

MUSIC

Simone Dinnerstein: The noted pianist joins cellist Matt Haimovitz for a concert of Beethoven and Philip Glass works. 7:30 p.m. at Modlin Center, 410 Westhampton Way. $10-$38. tickets.modlin.richmond.edu or (804) 289-8980.

