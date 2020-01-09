Ongoing
EVENT
Ice-skating at C-MOR: It’s the last weekend of the season to hit the ice at the Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 2626 W. Broad St. $7-$10 per skater, $5 for skate rental. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Thursday
EVENTS
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Free entry to the garden through Jan. 19. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Friday
DANCE
“The Legend of the Poinsettia”: The Latin Ballet of Virginia performs the holiday classic story of a poor girl whose gift of a bouquet of weeds to baby Jesus turns into beautiful red flowers. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. $12-$25. www.latinballet.com.
Saturday
EVENTS
“Legacy List” preview: Catch a sneak preview of the new VPM (formerly WCVE) show “Legacy List” hosted by Richmonder Matt Paxton, formerly of A&E’s “Hoarders” fame. Followed by a Q&A with Paxton and his team. 2 p.m. at The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. $5. https://vpm.org.
Snow Days Festival: Enjoy snow-themed arts, crafts and games, plus catch the coronation of the Snow Queen. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central, 2626 W. Broad St. $8-$9. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.