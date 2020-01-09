LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA

Daniela Nepstad as Little Maria in Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “The Legend of the Poinsettia.”

 Sean Wheeler

Ongoing

Ice-skating at C-MOR: It’s the last weekend of the season to hit the ice at the Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 2626 W. Broad St. $7-$10 per skater, $5 for skate rental. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.

Thursday

EVENTS

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: Free entry to the garden through Jan. 19. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

Friday

DANCE

“The Legend of the Poinsettia”: The Latin Ballet of Virginia performs the holiday classic story of a poor girl whose gift of a bouquet of weeds to baby Jesus turns into beautiful red flowers. 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. $12-$25. www.latinballet.com.

Saturday

EVENTS

“Legacy List” preview: Catch a sneak preview of the new VPM (formerly WCVE) show “Legacy List” hosted by Richmonder Matt Paxton, formerly of A&E’s “Hoarders” fame. Followed by a Q&A with Paxton and his team. 2 p.m. at The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. $5. https://vpm.org.

Snow Days Festival: Enjoy snow-themed arts, crafts and games, plus catch the coronation of the Snow Queen. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Children’s Museum of Richmond-Central, 2626 W. Broad St. $8-$9. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.

— Colleen Curran

