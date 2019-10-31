Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler plays at The National at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

FAMILY FUN

Squirrel-o-Ween: Trick-or-treating party at The Diamond with hayrides, costume contests, pet contests, games and more. 4-7 p.m. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. (804) 359-3866 or www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

Friday

EVENT

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Festival: Holiday arts and crafts fair. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $8 adults, $1 children 12 and younger, free for children 6 and younger. (336) 282-5550 or https://gilmoreshows.com.

Saturday

COMEDY

Louis C.K.: The New York comedian performs two sets, at 7:30 and 10 p.m., at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $39.50-$49.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

EVENT

Souper Bowl: Sample soups from Richmond restaurants Perch, Stella’s, ZZQ and more, plus live music. 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe, 2825 Hathaway Road. $15 donation per adult, $5 ages 12 and younger. (804) 560-9622 or https://positiveviberva.com/event/vibe-vibrations/.

THEATER

Bootleg Shakespeare: Quill Theatre performs “Measure for Measure” where the actors prepare for their roles individually and come together to stage the show in one day. 7:30 p.m. at Libby Gottwald Playhouse, 600 E. Grace St. Free; tickets required. (804) 340-0115 or quilltheatre.org.

Wednesday

CONCERT

Blues Traveler: American rockers and occasional jam band play The National, 7:30 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $23-$27.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

