Stuffed pigs hang out on the Virginia 529 Kidway at the State Fair of Virginia. This year’s run of the fair ends Sunday.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-dispatch

Thursday

FAMILY FUN

State Fair of Virginia: There are only a few days left in this run of the State Fair with the midway rides, animals and agriculture. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday at The Meadow Event Park, Caroline County. $10-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org. Through Sunday.

Friday

EVENT

Visual Arts Chili Throwdown: Chili from 25 restaurants, a handmade bowl, beer and live music. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 1812 W. Main St. $25-$30; $5 for children ages 11 and younger; free for kids ages 2 and younger. www.visarts.org or (804) 353-0094.

FESTIVAL

Richmond Oktoberfest: New dates for Oktoberfest with traditional dancing, food and beer. 6-11 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday at Old Dominion Building, Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $12-$15; free for children ages 12 and younger. www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com.

Sunday

CONCERT

Music in the Park: Last concert of the season from The Bush League, a Richmond blues band, with hula-hooping for World Hoop Day before the concert. 4-6 p.m. at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Avenue and West 42nd Street. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.

FAMILY FUN

Family Arts Day: Family-friendly kids’ activities, face-painting and refreshments. 1-3 p.m. at Modlin Center, 410 Westhampton Way. Free. modlin.richmond.edu or (804) 289-8980.

FILM

Ethan Hawke screening of “Blaze:” Actor screens his indie movie “Blaze,” followed by a Q&A session. 7:30 p.m. at The Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. $6. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org.

