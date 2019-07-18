Thursday
CONCERT
The Bacon Brothers: Kevin Bacon’s band plays The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, with Richmond’s own local duo Colin & Caroline opening. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30) at 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $40-$65. (804) 446-3457 or www.myticketstobuy.com.
Friday
CONCERT
Avail: Legendary Richmond punk band plays two eagerly anticipated reunion shows. 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. Sold-out; repeats Saturday. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com.
Saturday
EVENTS
Moon Landing anniversary: Head to the Science Museum of Virginia to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with space-themed hands-on activities and free entry to the new astronomy show “Imagine the Moon” in the Dome on Saturday only. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2500 W. Broad St. Museum admission $10-$15. (804) 864-1400 or www.smv.org.
Monster Jam Thunder Rally: Monster trucks like Grave Digger are headed to Kings Dominion for the rest of the summer. Check out the big trucks in Thunder Alley, take a selfie and wait for your chance to go for a ride on a monster truck. Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Included in park admission. (804) 876-5000 or kingsdominion.com. Through Sept. 2.
Southeast Crab Feast: All you can eat crabs, fish and chips, music and more in a family-friendly environment. Times vary at Bishop Ireton Center, 3300 Old Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield. $10-$55. southeastcrabfeast.com.
Stony Point Wine Festival: Unlimited wine samples from a variety of Virginia vineyards, plus live music, food for sale from Latitude Seafood, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. $25 in advance, $35 at event. www.eventbrite.com.
Monday
CONCERT
Nas: Hip-hop star returns to Richmond for a concert at The National, 8 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $45. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com.
