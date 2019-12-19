Nutcracker

 Richmond Ballet

Ongoing

EVENTS

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24 and 25).

Legendary Santa: It’s your last weekend to see Santa and get those super-cute Santa photos. Legendary Santa will listen to Christmas wishes through Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St., c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.

DANCE

“The Nutcracker”: Richmond Ballet’s rendition of the holiday classic continues through Monday. Times and prices vary at the Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Friday

COMEDY

Gallagher: Yes, that Gallagher! The watermelon-smashing comedian heads to Richmond on his “The Last Smash” tour. 7 p.m. at Canal Club, 1545 E. Cary St. $20-$45. https://www.thecanalclub.com.

Saturday

EVENTS

Miracle of Christmas at the Zoo: Live Nativity complete with animals, followed by music, beginning at 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday (gates open at 6:15 p.m.). Richmond Metro Zoo, 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley. Free admission. metrorichmondzoo.com.

Winter Solstice Moon Market at Hardywood: Unique vendors sell everything from healing crystals to arts and crafts. Pay as you go. Noon-6 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane. https://hardywood.com.

Tuesday

FILM

“It’s a Wonderful Life”: The classic holiday film returns to the big screen at the Byrd Theatre. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2908 W. Cary St. $6. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org.

— Colleen Curran

