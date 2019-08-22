Thursday
CONCERT
The Wallflowers: The rock band fronted by Jakob Dylan plays The National, 7:30 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $27.50-$30. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com.
Friday
COMEDY
D.L. Hughley: The comedian and actor stops in Richmond for a three-night set at the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant, 11800 W. Broad St. Times vary. $35-$65. http://richmond.funnybone.com. Through Sunday.
CONCERT
Gary Clark Jr.: The buzzworthy bluesman plays a local set at The National, 7 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. Sold out. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com.
Saturday
CONCERT
Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival: Enjoy a free concert of Latin jazz and salsa from Tito Puente Jr., Melina Amordoval, Wanda Lopez and many more at Dogwood Dell, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. 1-8 p.m. Free. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.
Sunday
EVENT
End of Summer Family Fest: Stop by the Scott’s Addition Market to shop vendors selling home decor, art, jewelry and more. The event will help raise money to plant trees in the neighborhood. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2935 W. Marshall St. www.facebook.com/scottsadditionmarket.
