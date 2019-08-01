Thursday
CONCERT
Flowers After 5: The Significant Others play rock music in the garden with food and drink for sale. 5-9 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; free for members. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org.
Friday
PERFORMANCE
“Matilda the Musical:” Catch the last free performances of “Matilda” at Dogwood Dell. 8:30 p.m. Continues Saturday and Sunday, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.
Saturday
CONCERT
River City Roll: Their summer concert series continues on the outdoor patio with music from Harley Boone, Josh Duncan Band and East of Blue Ridge. 3-10 p.m. at 939 Myers St. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.
MUSEUMS
Tibetan Monks: Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India will return to VMFA for a sand mandala closing ceremony to dismantle the mandala that they created at the beginning of the “Awaken” exhibition. 11 a.m.-noon. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.
Sunday
CONCERT
Music in the Park: Eastern Standard Time heads to Richmond from D.C. to play ska, reggae and rocksteady music. 6-8 p.m. at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Road and West 42nd Street. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.