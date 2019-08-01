Eastern Standard Time

Eastern Standard Time plays a free concert at Music in the Park.

 Courtesy of the band

Thursday

CONCERT

Flowers After 5: The Significant Others play rock music in the garden with food and drink for sale. 5-9 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13; free for members. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org.

Friday

PERFORMANCE

“Matilda the Musical:” Catch the last free performances of “Matilda” at Dogwood Dell. 8:30 p.m. Continues Saturday and Sunday, adjacent to 1300 Blanton Ave. (804) 646-1031 or www.richmondgov.com/parks.

Saturday

CONCERT

River City Roll: Their summer concert series continues on the outdoor patio with music from Harley Boone, Josh Duncan Band and East of Blue Ridge. 3-10 p.m. at 939 Myers St. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.

MUSEUMS

Tibetan Monks: Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India will return to VMFA for a sand mandala closing ceremony to dismantle the mandala that they created at the beginning of the “Awaken” exhibition. 11 a.m.-noon. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.

Sunday

CONCERT

Music in the Park: Eastern Standard Time heads to Richmond from D.C. to play ska, reggae and rocksteady music. 6-8 p.m. at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Road and West 42nd Street. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription