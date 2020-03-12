20160207_MET_MAYM_KM5

The Dooley Mansion in Maymont Park. It was the home of James and Sallie Dooley, who lived here from 1893 through 1925. Feb. 6, 2016.

Friday

MUSIC

Kenneka Cook: Richmond’s own R&B, jazz and pop singer performs a St. Patrick’s Day-themed concert at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop, with KingYoso and Intergalactic Tacos. Starr Hill will have music, food trucks and special beers through St. Patrick’s Day. 6:30 p.m. at 3406 W. Leigh St. Free entry; pay as you go. www.starrhill.com/richmond.

Saturday

EVENT

UPDATE: Time Travelers Weekend has been canceled: Free admission to 24 historic sites around Richmond, such as Agecroft Hall, Wilton House, the Valentine and many more. Download a Time Travelers passport on participating locations’ websites.  www.thevalentine.org.

Sunday

MUSIC

Celtic Woman: On tour celebrating 15 years of bringing Irish music to life, 3 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $42-$72. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Monday

EVENT

O’Toole’s: O’Toole’s throws a traditional Irish wake the night before St. Patrick’s Day with music from The Donnybrooks, 4 to 7 p.m. On St. Patrick’s Day, The Donnybrooks return to perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. With Irish food and drink specials. Free entry; pay as you go. www.otoolesrestaurant.com.

Tuesday

EVENT

Rare Olde Times: Irish pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish breakfast buffet and all-day Irish music from Cindy Jennings, Uisce Beatha, Albafeire, and The Donnybrooks. Starts at 11 a.m. at 10602 Patterson Ave. $6 cover; pay as you go. (804) 750-1346 or www.rareoldetimes.com.

— Colleen Curran

