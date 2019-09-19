Friday
BENEFIT
Massey on the River: Organized by a group of young professionals, the fundraising event celebrates its 10th anniversary with yacht rock by Three Sheets to the Wind, a buffet dinner, craft beers, a silent auction and more, 6-10 p.m. on Mayo Island. $55; benefits VCU Massey Cancer Center. www.masseyontheriver.org.
CONCERT
Gary Allan: County music singer performs at Innsbrook After Hours. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $31-$36. www.innsbrookafterhours.com or (800) 514-3849.
Saturday
CONCERT
Italian baroque: A concert of Italian baroque music from Three Notch’d Road featuring cellist Rebecca Landell Reed. 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2401 E. Broad St. $25; students free. www.tnrbaroque.org or (434) 409-3424.
FAMILY FUN
Publick Days: Visit reproduction ship Godspeed, experience early Colonial and American Indian life with re-enactments, arms demos, games and crafts, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road, Chester. $5; free for members. www.henricus.org. Repeats Sunday.
Time Travelers Weekend: Free weekend admission to participating Richmond museums and historic houses, such as Maymont, Agecroft Hall, Edgar Allan Poe Museum, the Valentine and more. Visit participating sites for full details and hours. https://maymont.org/estate/mansion/time-travelers/.
FESTIVAL
Festival of India: Indian cuisine, dancing, music, clothing and jewelry for sale. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. Free entry; pay as you go. www.thefestivalofindia.org.
Tuesday
CONCERT
Calexico and Iron & Wine with Natalie Prass: Indie bands Calexico and Iron & Wine recently released a new collaboration album, “Years to Burn.” Former Richmonder Natalie Prass opens. 7:30 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $32.50-$37.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
EVENT
“The Price Is Right Live on Stage”: The popular TV game show is on tour and will stop at the Altria Theater, 7:30 p.m. at 6 N. Laurel St. $38.50-$59.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Wednesday
CONCERT
Lucinda Williams: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter revisits Richmond on her “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” tour, this time at 7:30 p.m. at the Modlin Center, Camp Concert Hall, 410 Westhampton Way. $10-$45. tickets.modlin.richmond.edu or (804) 289-8980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.