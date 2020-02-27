Friday

MUSIC

Todd Snider: Alternative rock and countrified blues rocker who recently rereleased his most popular album, “East Nashville Skyline” — this time on vinyl — brings his unique sound to The Beacon Theatre. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $25-$35. www.myticketstobuy.com or (804) 446-3457.

Saturday

CONCERT

Full Moon Fever: Richmond’s own amazing Tom Petty cover band performs at The Broadberry. 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. $15-$18. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

EVENT

Virginia War Memorial Grand Opening & Dedication: Public dedication of the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory, which has added the names of Virginia veterans lost in the global war on terrorism and beyond, and the grand opening of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion, 10 a.m. at 621 S. Belvidere St. Free. www.vawarmemorial.org or (804) 786-2060.

MUSIC

Symphony Pops: Cover band Jeans n’ Classics will bring the music of Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater to Richmond through covers of songs by artists showcased at the venue, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and more. 8 p.m. at Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

Sunday

CONCERT

Of Montreal: Indie rock band from Athens, Ga., stops at The Broadberry, with Lily’s Band and Plastic Nancy. 8 p.m. (door at 7) at 2729 W. Broad St. $18-$22. www.thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

Tuesday

CONCERT

Big Head Todd and the Monsters: ’90s rockers known for their hits “Boom Boom” and “Resignation Superman” play The National, 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30) at 708 E. Broad St. $25.50-$30. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

— Colleen Curran

