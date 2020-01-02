Ongoing
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Closes Monday.
Ice-skating at C-MOR: Hit the new outdoor skating rink, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. $7-$10 per skater, $5 for skate rental. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Butch & Rhonda Coleman: Maryland-based musicians perform a mix of jazz, funk and soul, 8 p.m. (doors at 6) at The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road. $22.50-$27.50 www.tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.
ZOSO: Take in “The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience,” 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $12.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
Badfish: A tribute to Sublime, 7:30 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $19.50-$22.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
