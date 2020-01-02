ZoSo

Zoso’s Adam Sandling (from left), Greg Thompson, Matt Jernigan and John McDaniel go beyond paying tribute to Led Zeppelin at their live shows.

 Montauk Music

Ongoing

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Stroll through the garden and see over a million lights set to the theme “Magic in the Air,” 5 to 10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Closes Monday.

Ice-skating at C-MOR: Hit the new outdoor skating rink, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. $7-$10 per skater, $5 for skate rental. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.

Friday

CONCERT

Butch & Rhonda Coleman: Maryland-based musicians perform a mix of jazz, funk and soul, 8 p.m. (doors at 6) at The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road. $22.50-$27.50 www.tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.

Saturday

CONCERT

ZOSO: Take in “The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience,” 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $12.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

Sunday

CONCERT

Badfish: A tribute to Sublime, 7:30 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $19.50-$22.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

— Colleen Curran

