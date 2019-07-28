Tuesday marks the 400th anniversary of a seminal moment for American democracy.
The first meeting of a representative legislative assembly in the western hemisphere took place on July 30, 1619. Then-Colonial Governor George Yeardley convened the assembly to manage the new British colony.
Four centuries to the date, state and congressional lawmakers and other leaders will convene at the Jamestown settlement to commemorate the occasion.
Registration for the event is closed, but it will be live streamed on the Virginia General Assembly website.
Here are other events and activities planned as a part of the commemoration:
• The Richmond Symphony will perform at a free concert at Historic Jamestowne and Jamestown Island at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Through Aug. 1, visitors to the “Origins of American Democracy” exhibit can learn what led up to the formation of the first legislative assembly.
• Inspect the assembly’s original minutes, which are on loan for the first time from the National Archives of the United Kingdom through Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.