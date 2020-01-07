The Virginia General Assembly first acted on whether to approve the Equal Rights Amendment in 1973. Through 1982, the proposal never made it out of committee, according to the Library of Virginia. The amendment has resurfaced in recent years. Last year, it cleared the state Senate in bipartisan fashion but ultimately failed in a tied vote on the floor of the House of Delegates.
Nearly a half-century after it first went before Virginia lawmakers, it’s time for the General Assembly to reverse course and approve the ERA.
The amendment would make discrimination based on gender unconstitutional: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” We hope this will be among the first actions lawmakers take as they begin the 2020 session.
A poll released last month by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows overwhelming support for the ERA — 80% of Virginia voters strongly back passage of the amendment. The only explicitly stated right for women in the U.S. Constitution is the right to vote, according to Virginia’s Campaign to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
An equal rights amendment, written by suffragist leader Alice Paul, was first introduced in 1923. Congress passed the amendment in 1972, and sent it to states for ratification. Thirty-five states approved it, three short of the 38 required — even with the ratification deadline extended to 10 years.
In recent years, two additional states have ratified the ERA — Nevada in 2017 and Illinois in 2018. If Virginia passes it, advocates say, it could mean that the commonwealth becomes the final state needed to make it effective. The ERA could end, for instance, pay gaps and pregnancy discrimination. The ERACoalition/Fund for Women’s Equality says “in general, under Article V of the Constitution, an amendment to the Constitution becomes effective when the 38th state ratifies.” However, questions remain about the next steps.
Ratifying the ERA in Virginia this year would be profoundly symbolic. In 1920, women gained the right to vote through ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — even though Virginia didn’t formally sign off until 1952. In this centennial year of women’s suffrage, passing the amendment would send a strong signal that Virginia values equal rights for all.
The new General Assembly is already breaking gender barriers this year. For the first time, women will serve in such powerful positions as House speaker, House majority leader, House clerk and chair of the Senate Finance Committee. It’s time for state lawmakers to say: ERA Yes.
—Pamela Stallsmith
