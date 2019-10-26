Everyone loves goodie bags — kids at birthday parties, adults at trade shows.
Shyndigz, however, takes its Goodie Bag to another level. The popular Richmond dessert shop’s menu item features “bags” made of chocolate — they’re molded within actual white paper bags — then filled with assorted layers of cake, mousse and fresh fruit. When the bag is “opened,” everything is topped with warm homemade chocolate ganache.
Goodie bags — both the edible kind and otherwise — are among the many treats and perks of this year’s A Taste of Richmond Holiday, presented by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The food bonanza returns for its fourth year from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St., with unlimited samples from the likes of Capital Ale House, Salty Pig Smokehouse, Mama J’s, Kreggers, Nutty Buttery, NAMA, Texas de Brazil, Chuy’s, Country Style Donuts, and much more.
Advance general admission tickets are $55 and include two beer/wine tickets and unlimited food samples. VIP tickets are $85 and include two beer/wine tickets and unlimited samples, plus a goodie bag filled with all sorts of items from the night’s vendors. VIP patrons also get priority seating for live cooking demonstrations featuring chefs from Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse, Anant Cuisine of India, Perch and Shyndigz.
Tickets increase to $60 and $90, respectively, on Nov. 7.
So what’s on the menu for A Taste of Richmond Holiday? Dense peanut butter bread pudding; savory crabcakes and smoked shrimp cocktail; sweet potato pancakes with crispy fried chicken, apple cranberry slaw and maple bourbon glaze; flank steak and horseradish mashed potatoes; herb-crusted prime rib and Southern cornbread stuffing; doughnuts — and all in that order, if you wish — plus beverages to wash it all down.
Feast your eyes ... then, well, feast.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.Richmond.com/Taste.
