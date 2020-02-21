20171015_MET_ONEDAYU_WL

Tina Rivers Ryan (above and right), assistant curator of contemporary art at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, N.Y., was one of four distinguished scholars to lecture during the RTD One Day University program at the Virginia Historical Society on Saturday. Her course was titled “Is that Really Art? Understanding and Appreciating Modern Painting.”

A special discount for the next One Day University is available for a limited time.

The event, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, features three award-winning college professors gathered exclusively for this Richmond Times-Dispatch event at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Tickets are $159, but you can receive the discounted ticket price of $119 using code RICHMOND at OneDayU.com.

Here’s the lineup of the March 14 professors:

Class 1: The Presidency: The Changing Role of America’s Highest Office

Professor: Jeremi Suri, University of Texas

Class 2: What We Know About the Universe (and What We Don’t Know)

Professor: David Helfand, Columbia University

Class 3: The Shifting Lens of History: Civil Rights in America

Professor: Marcia Chatelain, Georgetown University

