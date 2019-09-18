Visit the RTD at the

State Fair

Stop by the Richmond Times-Dispatch booth at the State Fair of Virginia from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, where you can enter to win a giveaway, check out our selection of books, ask about your subscription account and say hello to some of our favorite RTD personalities.

Saturday, Sept. 30 - 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The “Back Roads” authors and pie aficionados will be on hand to sign copies of their books and share tales of their adventures around the state.

Saturday, Sept. 30 - 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Say hello to food writer Holly Prestidge and pick up some of our favorite recipes.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ask RTD meteorologist John Boyer for the answers to those weather questions you’ve always wanted to know, and take his Richmond weather quiz.