Chinese Acrobats
Juggling, acrobatics, feats of balance, tumbling and more. This talented group of acrobats will amaze State Fair guests with their special talents. See them on the Main Stage.
Ultimate Stunt Circus
Don’t blink! The Ultimate Thrill Circus is jam-packed with edge-of-your-seat, gravity-defying thrills and a world-class team of professional stunt performers. You’ll watch in awe at the Wheel of Destiny, Globe of Death, the Human Cannonball and more!
Equine Competitions
Draft Horse Hitching demos, a high school rodeo and mini-horse shows are just a few of the wonderful ways to celebrate horses at the fair. Check the schedule to find times for these exciting displays of extraordinary equines.
Famous Rosaire’s Racing Pigs
And they're off! These crowd-pleasing racing pigs are back once again. You’ll have a swine time cheering for your favorite oinker during the daily competitions. Presented by Virginia Lottery.
Livestock Competitions
Virginia residents work hard all year to showcase various livestock, including; goats, pigs, cows, sheep and poultry at the State Fair. Competitions take place throughout the fair on the Southside of the property. The animals and the competitions are open for the public to view. Youth participants are eligible for college scholarship funds.
Salute to Secretariat
Visit the historic barns and the Secretariat merchandise booth. Learn more about the Secretariat Birthplace Tours. The Salute to Secretariat also includes narrated tours at nearby Meadow Hall on Sept. 28-29 and October 5-6., Visit the Secretariat booth next to the mansion to purchase tickets.
