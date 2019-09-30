The Main Stage Presented by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance
- Sugarhill Gang Sept. 27
- Blue Highway featuring the Wolfe Brothers String Band Sept. 28
- Zach Williams Oct. 3
- HARDY Oct. 4
- Foghat Oct. 5
- LOCASH Oct.6
All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Virginia music
The porch of Meadow Pavilion will be buzzing with the sounds of the The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Talents from The Crooked Road on Tour at the State Fair of Virginia will be appearing daily. Check the schedule for performance times. These performances supported in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts Performing Arts Touring Assistance.
