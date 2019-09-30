Papa John’s Pizza Garden
Visit the State Fair of Virginia Gardens to see all your favorite pizza toppings before they make it on top of your favorite pie. While you are there, enter to win a free premium item from Papa John’s!
Young MacDonald’s Farm Presented by Farm Credit
We have farm animals from all over Virginia! Come see baby chicks, ducklings, sheep, pigs, alpacas and goats!
SouthLand Dairy Pavilion
See newborn calves with their mothers in the Dairy Cow Birthing Center inside Harvest Landing. You might get to watch an actual delivery (If you miss a live birth, you can watch a video). Also, try your hand at milking a cow the old-fashioned way—at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily inside SouthLand Dairy Farmer’s Center.
Horticulture Pavilion
Located in Harvest Landing, the Horticulture Pavilion will showcase entries in various crop competitions. It also will include a “Farmer for a Day” exhibit that allows young fairgoers to “harvest” apples and gather eggs in farm-like surroundings.
Poultry, rabbit, pigeon and dove exhibits
See chickens of all sizes, from the old English games that are about the size of a robin to large standard breeds that weigh more than 10 pounds. All rabbits are not the same either! And the dove and pigeon exhibit showcases all kinds of birds, from fancy fantail pigeons to sleek racing homing pigeons. The pavilions are located in Harvest Landing.
Virginia Loggers Association
The Virginia Loggers Association will demonstrate how professional loggers move, load and unload cut trees. These demonstrations are in the Sunbelt Rentals’ Thrill Pit, Sept. 30 – Oct.1 Daily demonstrations at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Giant pumpkins—and watermelons!
See just how big the biggest pumpkin and watermelon at the fair really are, at the Sept. 28 weigh-off at noon at the Blue Ribbon Tent. After the weigh-in, pumpkins and watermelons will be on display in the Horticulture Pavilion.
Livestock Loop
Cows, goats, hogs and sheep! The livestock competitions that take place during the fair are housed on the Southside of the property. See map included in guide.
Farmers’ Market
Sept. 27-Sept. 29; and Friday, Oct. 4-Oct. 6. Don’t forget to visit our farmers’ market vendors outside the Ticket Plaza, and take home some locally grown products.
