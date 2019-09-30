Papa John’s Pizza Garden

Visit the State Fair of Virginia Gardens to see all your favorite pizza toppings before they make it on top of your favorite pie. While you are there, enter to win a free premium item from Papa John’s!

Young MacDonald’s Farm Presented by Farm Credit

We have farm animals from all over Virginia! Come see baby chicks, ducklings, sheep, pigs, alpacas and goats!

SouthLand Dairy Pavilion

See newborn calves with their mothers in the Dairy Cow Birthing Center inside Harvest Landing. You might get to watch an actual delivery (If you miss a live birth, you can watch a video). Also, try your hand at milking a cow the old-fashioned way—at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily inside SouthLand Dairy Farmer’s Center.

Horticulture Pavilion

Located in Harvest Landing, the Horticulture Pavilion will showcase entries in various crop competitions. It also will include a “Farmer for a Day” exhibit that allows young fairgoers to “harvest” apples and gather eggs in farm-like surroundings.

Poultry, rabbit, pigeon and dove exhibits

See chickens of all sizes, from the old English games that are about the size of a robin to large standard breeds that weigh more than 10 pounds. All rabbits are not the same either! And the dove and pigeon exhibit showcases all kinds of birds, from fancy fantail pigeons to sleek racing homing pigeons. The pavilions are located in Harvest Landing.

Virginia Loggers Association

The Virginia Loggers Association will demonstrate how professional loggers move, load and unload cut trees. These demonstrations are in the Sunbelt Rentals’ Thrill Pit, Sept. 30 – Oct.1 Daily demonstrations at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Giant pumpkins—and watermelons!

See just how big the biggest pumpkin and watermelon at the fair really are, at the Sept. 28 weigh-off at noon at the Blue Ribbon Tent. After the weigh-in, pumpkins and watermelons will be on display in the Horticulture Pavilion.

Livestock Loop

Cows, goats, hogs and sheep! The livestock competitions that take place during the fair are housed on the Southside of the property. See map included in guide.

Farmers’ Market

Sept. 27-Sept. 29; and Friday, Oct. 4-Oct. 6. Don’t forget to visit our farmers’ market vendors outside the Ticket Plaza, and take home some locally grown products.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription