The Armenian Food Festival returns with a new menu item, Dominion Energy Center celebrates 10 years, a festival featuring kite-flying debuts on Brown’s Island, and Music in the Park sends up The Pretenders. It’s all happening this weekend.
WEATHER REMINDER: Be sure to call, check websites or Facebook for this weekend's events in case of cancellations due to inclement weather.
Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts 10th Anniversary
Friday
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, formerly known as Richmond CenterStage. Eleven resident companies, including the Richmond Ballet, the Richmond Symphony and the Virginia Opera, will share the stage for a series of performances. Think of it as a “tasting flight” of the Richmond arts scene, according to organizers. Here are just a few highlights: SPARC will perform “Seize the Day” from its summer production of “Newsies,” Quill Theatre will offer a sneak preview of its upcoming “Henry V,” with the famous “St. Crispin’s Day” speech, and Virginia Rep will reprise a few scenes from its crowd-pleasing production of “The Wiz.” 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Carpenter Theatre, 600 E. Grace St. $27-$42. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Chance McCoy
Friday
The virtuoso guitarist-fiddler-mandolin player from Old Crow Medicine Show heads to town for his solo show to support “Wander Wide” at the Richmond Music Hall. He’s been working on the set of the Ethan Hawke Showtime series “Good Lord Bird” currently filming around Richmond. Prepare for some foot-stomping music, and, who knows, maybe some famous folks from the film set will check out the show. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at Capital Ale House, 623 E. Main St. $12. www.eventbrite.com or (804) 780-2537.
Armenian Food Festival
Friday-Sunday
The West End favorite returns — with a new menu addition! Besides crowd-pleasing favorites such as shish kabobs, cheese beoregs, Armenian meat pies and the original Hye burger, the Armenian Food Festival is introducing the beshee, an Armenian-style doughnut. The beshee is like fried dough topped with a sweet syrup, three pieces for $4. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 834 Pepper Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. armenianfoodfestival.com.
World Heritage Festival & Festival of Kites
Saturday
New festival headed to Brown’s Island features kite-flying, world music and food. Bring your own kite to fly or just show up to watch other people’s show-stoppers. Plus music and folk dances from Ecuador, Egypt, India, Romania, Turkey and Uganda. Dig in to food from Greece, Jamaica, Lebanon, Mexico and Venezuela, plus find 40 vendors selling everything from fine art to jewelry, and a kids’ zone. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission; pay as you go. www.facebook.com/events/ 1979314049041516 or (703) 889-0202.
Music in the Park
Sunday
Brass in Pocket, a scorching Pretenders cover band, sets up shop in Forest Hill Park for a free concert. Bring a picnic or blankets and chairs. 5-7 p.m. at Forest Hill Park at New Kent Avenue and West 42nd Street. Free. www.foresthillneighborhood.com.
