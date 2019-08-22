It’s a big weekend for music with shows from legendary performers such as the Temptations, the Four Tops and Dionne Warwick, plus the four-day music festival Lockn’ and an all-you-can-eat crab festival on Brown’s Island. Dig in ...

The Temptations + The Four Tops

Thursday

The Motown hit-makers behind “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Just My Imagination,” along with The Four Tops, roll into town. The current Temptations’ lineup consists of Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr. 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $49.50-$75. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

LocknFest2017(26_.jpg

Festival goers enjoying LOCKN’ Festival Saturday at Infinity Downs. Special to the Daily Progress/Zach Sloman

Lockn’

Thursday-Sunday

The four-day music festival returns with big names such as Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio Band, The Revivalists, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and many more to Oak Ridge Farm, Arrington. Times and prices vary, starting at $69-$139 for day passes. www.locknfestival.com.

20180826_MET_FAIR_JM04

ABOVE: Laura McCarney, 12; Kinsley Updyke, 8; and Aidyn Mentry, 15, rode the Cliff Hanger during activities at the Chesterfield County Fair on Saturday. The three youths are fair queens representing different age classes. (2018)TOP LEFT: Madelyn Franklin, 3, and her mother, Elena Franklin, enjoyed a ride on a traditional merry-go-round.BOTTOM LEFT: Racing pigs like these are always a hit at the fair, which continues through Saturday.

Chesterfield County Fair

Starts Friday

Take a ride on the midway, see the racing pigs, and grab some food at the Chesterfield County Fair. This year, there will be a three-ring circus, a comedy hypnotist, chain saw art, mutton bustin’ and live music. 5-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-11 p.m. Sunday at Chesterfield Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. $5-$10; free, for ages 3 and younger; rides extra. www.chesterfieldcountyfair.org. Through Aug. 31.

Crabs & Beer by the James

Saturday

This all-you-can eat crab festival, formerly known as the Seafood Splash and held at Hadad’s Lake, moves to Brown’s Island this year. From 1 to 6 p.m., have a go at all-you-can-eat crabs for $35. There also will be other food vendors and beer for sale, plus live music and DJs from noon-8 p.m. www.eventbrite.com or (804) 640-6103.

Dionne Photo-High Res.jpg

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Sunday

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick (right) stops in Richmond to perform some of her greatest hits. We hope she sings “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Walk on By” or “What the World Needs Now (Is Love).” R&B singer Peabo Bryson and soul singer Deniece Williams will also perform. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $50-$128. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

