It’s “Hamilton” time, everybody. Plus GardenFest of Lights, which starts a week earlier than usual, a Native American film festival at the Byrd, a craft and design show at Main Street Station and more fun ways to make the most of your weekend.
‘Hamilton’
Through Dec. 8
Richmond is about to reach a “Hamilton” fever pitch. The Broadway musical started its three-week run this week. Tickets are still available, but they’re pretty pricey. If you want to try your luck, there is a $10 ticket lottery you can enter for every day of the run. The lottery offers 40 tickets at $10 and opens two days before each performance. Or you can check the website daily for tickets as they become available. Organizers say they also release a limited number of tickets every day, as well as a few obstructed view tickets for $79. Also, parking is expected to be a challenge. Allow yourself plenty of time to get there, or, if you can, take an Uber or Lyft. Times vary; tickets run up to $249, with a few $399 premium seats still available. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. hamilton.etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival
Thursday-Sunday
The Native American film festival returns to the Byrd Theatre with more than 20 classic and recently released films. Saturday is Family Day where all films will be family-friendly; there will be a Family Short program of short and animated films from noon to 2 p.m., and kids ages 12 and younger will get in free with a ticketed adult. Also on Saturday, musician Michael Britt, known for playing historic theaters across the country, will perform an original score written specifically for the film “The Daughter of Dawn” on the Byrd’s mighty Wurlitzer at 9 a.m. $20 general admission to all films over four days. Times vary. 2908 W. Cary St. (804) 353-9911 or http://pocahontasreframed.com.
GardenFest of Lights
Starts Friday
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is lighting up early this year, the weekend before Thanksgiving. Over a million lights will illuminate the garden set to this year’s theme “Magic in the Air.” Expect unicorns, flying pigs, rockets and more. Opening night will have live music, strolling carolers and aerial dancers Host of Sparrows. 5-10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and 26).
WinterFest at Kings Dominion & Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
The holidays have arrived at local theme parks. Christmas Town at Busch Gardens opened last week with over 10 million lights, the Christmas Town Express, rides, holiday shows, a tree maze, food and more. $34.99-$49.99 online, $59.99 at the gate. Select dates through Jan. 5. Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg. WinterFest at Kings Dominion opens Saturday with an ice-skating rink, rides, lights, the Peanuts characters and a holiday menu. $26-$47. Kings Dominion, Doswell. www.kingsdominion.com. Select nights through Jan. 1.
Craft + Design
Friday-Sunday
Over 150 artists, crafters and designers will sell their unique items at Main Street Station for the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show. Shoppers can browse carefully curated clothing, hand-woven blankets, jewelry, art, ceramics, furniture and more. The event is a popular one, especially for artistically inclined holiday shoppers. Last year’s event drew over 10,000. Friday preview party with beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, 6-9 p.m.; tickets run $60-$65. Main fair open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; tickets: $10. 1500 E. Main St. https://www.visarts.org.
