Celebrate the fruits of summer this weekend with the Hanover Tomato Festival, the RVA Reggae Jerk Festival, Frankie Valli and an all-female version of “Taming of the Shrew.”

‘Taming of the Shrew’

Starts Thursday

An all-female cast of the “Taming of the Shrew,” directed by Chelsea Burke, heads to Agecroft Hall for the last play of the season in the Richmond Shakespeare Festival. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday at Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road. $20-$35. quilltheatre.org or (804) 340-0115. Through Aug. 4.

The 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival took place at Pole Green Park, Saturday, July 14, in Mechanicsville, VA. The annual fundraiser for the Black Creek Fire department is expecting at least 30,000 people at the festival.

Hanover Tomato Festival

Friday and Saturday

Get your fill of big red, juicy Hanover tomatoes at the Hanover Tomato Festival, where you can buy these beauties by the bag or get them in sandwiches and tomato pie, just to name a few of the ways they’ll be served. There’ll also be arts and crafts vendors, live music, a petting zoo and much more. 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville. Free; pay as you go. www.hanovertomatofestival.com.

Frankie Valli

Saturday

The 85-year-old music legend known for hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” heads to Richmond with the Four Seasons. Valli’s long-lasting career inspired the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the group’s career and features its greatest hits. 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $59. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

RVA Reggae Jerk Festival

Saturday

Celebrate Caribbean culture with reggae music, jerk cuisine, a rum tent, Caribbean performers and more. Featuring music from Mighty Joshua, Ever-G, Mystic Vibrations and Emanuell Wildfire Wilson. Noon-9 p.m. at Brown’s Island, Tredegar and South Seventh streets. $20. www.rvareggaejerkfestival.com.

Quidditch at Glover Park

Saturday and Sunday

Grab your brooms, Harry Potter fans, the Pan-American Quidditch Games will be held in Glover Park this year. In the sport, which grew out of the game from the “Harry Potter” series, players must keep a broom between their legs at all times. Quidditch combines elements of lacrosse, dodgeball and rugby. Four teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States will compete. Games start at 9 a.m. both days at 11217 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen. Free to spectators. www.facebook.com/InternationalQuidditchAssociation.

--Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

