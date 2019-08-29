Spend your Labor Day weekend with Jazz in the Park, horse racing and music in New Kent, and fireworks at the Diamond.
Virginia Derby, Racing & Music
Thursday-Sunday
The racetrack is hosting a blowout Labor Day weekend with a concert from Firehouse on Friday after the races, the Virginia Derby on Saturday, and Old Dominion performing on Sunday. The racetrack opened for live horse racing this summer for the first time since 2014, along with betting machines at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium that are based on historical horse racing. They’re similar to slot machines and are quite popular, if you’re into that kind of thing. Times and prices vary. 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent. www.colonialdowns.com or (804) 966-7223.
Jazz in the Park
Friday
Kick off Labor Day weekend with jazz music in Dorey Park, food trucks, and fireworks to end the night from the rained-out Independence Day event. Four bands will take the stage, including Richmond favorites Plunky and Oneness. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. Hosted by Henrico County Recreation and Parks. Gates open at 3 p.m., music starts at 4 p.m., fireworks expected around 8:15 p.m. Free. 7200 Dorey Park Drive. (804) 795-2334.
Chris Young
Saturday
Country star Chris Young brings his “Raised on Country” tour to Innsbrook After Hours at 6 p.m. ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $36-$79. www.innsbrook afterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
Flying Squirrels
Friday-Monday
End the summer with a bang with the Flying Squirrels grand finale weekend. Fireworks will follow the games on Saturday and Sunday. Monday is a Labor Day celebration and Fan Appreciation Day. Times vary. The Diamond, 3001 N. Boulevard. 359-FUNN (3866) $8-$16. www.squirrelsbaseball.com
Genworth Free Community Day at Lewis Ginter
Monday
Spend a free day in the garden on Labor Day, courtesy of Genworth Free Community Day. Everything is open and free to the public, including Butterflies LIVE!, Nature Connects: LEGO Bricks and Water Play. DJ Lonnie B and Kelli Lemon will also be performing under the Bloemendaal House tent in the afternoon. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.