Lots of live music, big names and a beer and taco festival are all on tap for this weekend.
JoJo Siwa
Thursday
Break out your hairbows for JoJo Siwa, the Nickelodeon and YouTube superstar, who’s bringing her “D.R.E.A.M.” tour to Richmond. The 16-year-old shot to stardom on YouTube and scored a bona-fide hit with “Boomerang.” She’s also known for co-hosting Nickelodeon’s “Lip Sync Battle Shorties!” with Nick Cannon. 7 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave.. Tickets starts at $39.50. (804) 612-1900 or www.vaculive.com.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
Thursday
This one is getting a bunch of buzz. The son of Led Zeppelin’s drummer plays Led Zeppelin hits with eerie accuracy. 6 p.m. (gates at 5) at Innsbrook After Hours, ServPro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen. $26-$31. (800) 514-3849 or www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
Bruce Hornsby & Amos Lee
Saturday
Williamsburg native Bruce Hornsby plays a concert for the first time at Music at Maymont. Amos Lee opens the show. 1700 Hampton St. entrance, opens at 6 p.m. $41-$66. musicatmaymont.com.
Dogtown Beer & Tacos Festival
Saturday
Get a sneak peek at the new Dogtown Brewing Co. in Manchester where they’ll be throwing a beer and taco festival inside the brewery, outside in the back parking lot and on the new rooftop deck. Free entry; pay as you go for street corn, guacamole and tacos. 2-10 p.m. at 1209 Hull St. (804) 724-2337.
Carol Burnett
Saturday
Ever wanted to ask Carol Burnett a question? The legendary actress and comedian heads to Richmond for an “Evening of Laughter and Reflection” where she’ll show video clips from her shows and take questions from the audience in a format reminiscent of the opening of “The Carol Burnett Show.” 7:30 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $67 and up. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com.
