It’s a big weekend for festivals with the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival bringing top music talent to Maymont, the Filipino Festival slinging empanadas and more, and the Carytown Watermelon Festival slicing up the juicy fruit for the end-of-summer street fest.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
Thursday-Sunday
Singer Jill Scott, rapper Big Boi and soul band Maze are just a few of the 25-plus artists coming to town for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. Now in its 10th year, the festival changed its name this year to reflect the diversity of the music it showcases, which includes hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk and jazz. More big names this year include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Cameo, Shaggy and Ledisi. The main event is Saturday and Sunday at Maymont, with kickoff events at Hardywood, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Hippodrome Theater. Times vary. Festival tickets $85 per day; weekend passes $140. (804) 625-3454 or www.richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com.
Pauly Shore
Thursday
“The Weasel” himself returns to Richmond for a stand-up set at the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant, 7:30 p.m. at 11800 W. Broad St. $25. http://richmond.funnybone.com.
Filipino Festival
Friday and Saturday
Dig into homemade Filipino dishes, such as lechón, which is suckling pig, crunchy springs rolls known as lumpia and empanadas stuffed with spiced meat. There will also be live music from No BS! Brass Band, Harley Boone and Remnants Rock ‘N Soul, plus colorful cultural dances, inflatables, line-dancing, games for kids and more. 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico. Free entry; pay as you go. www.filipinofestival.org.
Cody Jinks
Saturday
Outlaw country rocker Cody Jinks, known for his intense live shows, pulls into town for his latest album, “Lifers.” His album “I’m Not the Devil” hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. 8 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $25-$150. (804) 612-1900 or www.vaculive.com.
Carytown Watermelon Festival
Sunday
Shop the end-of-summer sales of Carytown boutiques while snacking on $1 dishes of watermelon, listening to live music on five stages, and checking out the kids’ zone for rides and more activities for a fee. Plus, there’s a wine and beer garden if you want to grab a drink. Last year, over 115,000 people attended (which translates to: crowds!) and 3,000 watermelons were served. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free to enter; pay as you go. www.facebook.com/CarytownWatermelonFestival.
