Veggie Fest moves to Byrd Park, the Big Tent visits Bandy Field on Three Chopt for the first time — and more reasons to enjoy the weekend in Richmond.
Patton Oswalt
Thursday
The stand-up comedian stops in Richmond on his 2019 comedy tour. His “Annihilation” special released to Netflix in 2017 was a tear-jerker about his late wife, author Michelle McNamara. The new tour features all new material. 8 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $35-$49.50. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Richmond Tattoo, Arts & Music Festival
Friday-Sunday
One of the oldest tattoo conventions in the United States, the Richmond Tattoo, Arts & Music Festival will draw several top-name tattoo artists this year from the reality show “Ink Master,” including Cleen Rock One, Ryan Ashley Malarkey and Anthony Michaels. Jon Markel of Carbon Leaf will perform from his latest new solo music project, plus art from local artists, such as Matt Lively and Sterling Hundley, as well as food trucks, artisanal products for sale and tattoo competitions. Times vary at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $20-$100. www.rvatattooarts.com.
Three Chopt Big Tent Festival
Saturday
For the first time, the Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent stops by Bandy Field on Three Chopt Road for a day of performances, including Heavy Shtetl, a lively local klezmer band; Doctors of Jazz; Jonathan Austin; and the Richmond Symphony playing a mix of Vivaldi, Beethoven, Duke Ellington and John Williams. Plus food trucks, an instrument petting zoo, hula-hooping, face painting, farm animals and more. 1-7:30 p.m. at Bandy Field, 6801 Three Chopt Road. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 15. Free. www.richmondsymphony.com.
43rd Street Festival of the Arts
Saturday
Whether you’re looking for a painting for your digs, unique handcrafted jewelry or statement-making ceramics, you’ll find it at the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts. With music from The Atkinsons, the Tin Can Fish Band and Janet Martin and plenty of food options. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. Free entry; pay as you go. www.43rdstgallery.com.
Richmond Veg Fest
Saturday
Breaking festival news! Richmond Veg Fest, also known as Veggie Fest, is moving to Byrd Park after many years at Bryan Park to have more space and better parking. Again, to be clear: The new location is at Byrd Park near the Carillon and Dogwood Dell. The rest has stayed the same: Richmond favorite restaurants serving up their take on vegetable-friendly dishes, plus vendors, speakers, music, belly dancers and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs, grab a spot in the Dell and enjoy the food. Noon-6 p.m. at Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. www.veggiefest.org. Rain date: Sept. 21.
