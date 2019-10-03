Kick off October with fall festivals such as Second Street Fest, Oystoberfest, Hog on the Hill, and Carnival of 5 Fires lighting up the streets.

Carnival of 5 Fires

Friday

Head to Gallery 5 for the Pyro Circus where fire performers fill the street with DJs for a night of performance art. Head inside afterward for the Carnival of 5 Fires dance party. Street party starts at 7 p.m.; festivities continue inside until late at 200 W. Marshall St. Free. gallery5arts.org or (804) 678-8863.

OystoberFest

Saturday

Richmond’s favorite local oyster roast serves up oysters on the half-shell, raw or roasted, on the North Side, plus plenty of beer, bands and bratwurst. Noon-6 p.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 3602 Hawthorne Ave. Suggested $2 donation; pay as you go. https://oystoberfest.com

Second Street Festival

Saturday and Sunday

Remember the ’80s hit “Da Butt” from Spike Lee’s movie “School Daze”? The D.C. go-go band behind the song, EU (Experience Unlimited), is headlining the “Two Street” festival this year. For those who don’t know, “Da Butt” was a dance move; think, pre-twerking era. It’s true. And it was pretty great. EU will be at Second Street as well as many more bands performing all kinds of music on four stages in Jackson Ward. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday along Second Street in Jackson Ward. venturerichmond.com.

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival

Saturday

First-time festival celebrates Virginia’s Latin LGBTQ community with Hispanic food, music and vendors in a family-friendly environment. There will be music from Quatro Na Bossa, salsa dancing, Puerto Rican music and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Free. (804) 622-4646 or http://diversityrichmond.org.

Hog on the Hill

Saturday

Hog on the Hill continues the Church Hill tradition of a neighborhood barbecue-and-beer party with live music at Libby Hill. Noon-6 p.m. $5 donation suggested; benefits the Church Hill Association of RVA. www.facebook.com/events/440456153223768.

--Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

