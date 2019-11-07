Lots of food and drink festivals are serving up cider, stew and the best of Richmond restaurants to get you through the weekend.
A Taste of Richmond Holiday
Thursday
The foodie extravaganza, Taste of Richmond, returns with unlimited samples from restaurants such as Mama J’s, Texas de Brazil, Country Style Donuts and more. Here are just a few of the items on the menu: crabcakes from Old Original Bookbinder’s, tacos al pastor from Chuy’s, and chocolate goodie bags from Shyndigz. 6-9 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $60-$90. https://tickets.richmond.com/e/taste-of-richmond-holiday.
Holidays start at Short Pump Town Center and Stony Point Fashion Park
Friday and Saturday
The holidays are here … at least at local malls. Santa arrives in grand style at Short Pump Town Center on Friday. Kids can get free magic wands in the Nordstrom Court to help Santa light the 60-foot walk-through-tree. Wands distributed to kids age 10 and younger at 5:30 p.m., lighting in the main plaza at 7:30 p.m. Free. Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St. (804) 360-1700 or www.shortpumpmall.com. At Stony Point Fashion Park, the holiday tree will light up at 5 p.m. Saturday, along with the ice rink opening for the season at 6 p.m. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. (804) 560-7467 or www.shopstonypoint.com.
The Big LeByrdski
Saturday
Grab your bathrobe and head to the Byrd Theatre for the Big LeByrdski. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with a bathrobe bar crawl through Carytown beginning at Xtra’s Cafe, 3322-B W. Cary St., followed by a screening of “The Big Lebowski” at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at the Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. COTU El Duderino beer will be available for purchase during the movie. $15-$20. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org.
Richmond Cider Celebration Saturday
The Richmond Cider Celebration will serve flights from 15 Virginia cideries; $15 per flight and guests can vote for their favorite. Truckle Cheesemongers will sling grilled cheese sandwiches and First Stop Donuts will have its new apple cider doughnuts for sale. Indoor and tented/heated outdoor seating at Blue Bee Cider, plus live music throughout the day. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1320 Summit Ave. (804) 231-0280 or www.bluebeecider.com.
Harvest Stew & Stout
Sunday
Head to Dorey Park where stew masters from across Virginia will make their specialties. Dig into a variety of stews, including Brunswick and a vegan option; stews will be available in sample sizes or by bowls and quarts. Plus beer, stout and mead for sale and live music. Lawn chairs welcome. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico. $1 suggested donation, pay as you go. https://enrichmond.org.
