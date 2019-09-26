It’s a big weekend for festivals with the State Fair of Virginia kicking off its 10-day run, VA PrideFest heading to Brown’s Island with pop star Betty Who, pumpkin season swinging into full effect — plus lots more ways to have fun.
VA PrideFest
Saturday
Pop star Betty Who, known for her hit “Somebody Loves You,” headlines this year’s VA PrideFest on Brown’s Island. The family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ community features fun and feisty performances from drag queens Ongina from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Vander Von Odd from “Dragula,” plus music, vendors, food trucks and more. Noon-8 p.m. at Brown’s Island. Free entry; pay as you go. www.vapride.org.
State Fair of Virginia
Starts Friday
The Midway will start lighting up the sky this week when the State Fair rolls into town with racing pigs, baby ducklings, lots of animals to pet, demolition derbies, live music and lots of fried food on a stick. The Richmond Portal will be there for visitors to converse with people from around the world along with performances from extreme Chinese acrobats, bluegrass pickers and musicians from the Crooked Road and the hip-hop trio the Sugarhill Gang, known for the 1979 hit “Rapper’s Delight.” 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday-Thursday at The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $10-$15; ages 4 and younger free; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org. Through Oct. 6.
Bastille
Saturday
The Britpop band known for its mega-hits “Pompeii” and “Quarter Past Midnight” swing into town on tour in support of its new album, “Doom Days.” 7:30 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $40-$45. www.vaculive.com or (804) 612-1900.
Fall Festival at Gallmeyer Farms
Saturday and Sunday
It’s pumpkin season! Pick your own pumpkins at Gallmeyer Farms, and also enjoy live music, free activities for kids, hayrides, a hay-bale maze, and arts and crafts. And don’t forget: Don’t smash the pumpkins, people! 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 4506 Millers Lane. Free entry; pay as you go. gallmeyerfarms.com.
Party on the Avenues
Sunday
Fall street festival in the West End will have live music on two stages, craft beer and wine and a bloody mary bar, eclectic vendors, kids activities, Jonathan the Juggler and more. Noon-6 p.m. at Libbie and Patterson avenues. Free entry; pay as you go. www.westhamptonrva.com/partyontheavenues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.