More than 20 Democratic candidates are competing to be their party’s nominee to run against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — a scenario guaranteed to deliver a historic election year. Sam Potolicchio, director of global and custom education at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, will explore the current political landscape during the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s next One Day University, “The Changing Face of Politics: Approaching 2020,” on July 31.
The event will be held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Tickets are $69 with promo code RM69. Online registration is required.
Potolicchio — who’s been named one of the nation’s best professors by the Princeton Review and a future leader of American higher education by the Association of Colleges and Universities — will assess the leading candidates.
He told The Times-Dispatch earlier this month that the current political environment is the culmination of several factors. Among them: that Trump’s 2016 victory created the idea that anyone can catch political fire in a short period of time, that the former Democratic front-runner’s previous two presidential runs ended badly, and that primary losers often end up as Cabinet members, so losing doesn’t necessarily negatively impact their political careers.
Potolicchio also said not to count out Hillary Clinton, that she still has a chance to be president. She beat Trump in the popular vote, he noted, and five top-tier candidates who’ve yet to separate themselves could fragment the party rather than solidify it.
For more information on One Day University or to register, visit www.onedayu.com.
