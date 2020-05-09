ROANOKE — A former federal prosecutor in Roanoke has accused the Department of Justice of taking her job and injuring her reputation over a false allegation of sexual misconduct.
In her suit, filed earlier this month, Ashley Brooke Neese said she wants her old job back as she denounced the actions of Justice officials including U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, who is under consideration for a federal judgeship. Cullen’s office said he had no comment.
Neese voluntarily left the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia on June 29, 2018, after what her 34-page action described as a series of intentional, illegal sanctions based on a bogus accusation that her superiors appeared to accept without investigation.
Within hours of a report to the agency about Neese by two attorneys practicing in Roanoke at the time, Neese was placed on paid leave and led out in humiliating fashion in front of colleagues without receiving the specific reason for her discipline, the suit said.
The report to the agency was brought in by Paul Beers and Emma Kozlowski, who, according to an account Cullen gave an attorney representing Neese, alleged that “Neese had a sexual relationship with a subject or target of a grand jury investigation,” according to Neese’s suit.
In fact, the suit said, Neese “did not engage in a sexual relationship with anyone involved in any case she ever worked on while she was employed at the USAO-WDVA.”
Neese’s unlawful discharge case seeks her reinstatement, either to her former job or a comparable position, or monetary compensation on grounds that she was put on leave and then effectively terminated in violation of her federal due process rights.
Neese became an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Franklin County a short time after leaving federal employment.
Defendants other than Cullen and his office are Attorney General William Barr, the Justice Department, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, and an acting director of that agency.
The case is pending in Roanoke federal court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.