‘FALL BACK’ THIS WEEKEND
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Make sure to set your clocks back one hour. It’s also time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
‘FALL BACK’ THIS WEEKEND
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Make sure to set your clocks back one hour. It’s also time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.