The Justice Department plans to condemn 9 acres of land adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery to add about 60,000 new graves and a columbarium that could extend the life of the cemetery beyond 2050.
Government lawyers filed a civil suit Monday in Alexandria federal court to take the land, which is owned by Arlington County, by eminent domain. In exchange, the Justice Department would realign Columbia Pike, a major highway running through the county, as well as build a new 10-foot-wide bike path, widen sidewalks, install street lighting and plant trees on both sides of the widened Columbia Pike. Overhead power lines would be buried. A portion of Southgate Road would be closed for the realignment.
“As part of the expansion project, The Department of the Army and others worked to realign roads and real estate to ensure a much needed expansion of Arlington National Cemetery so that this space can continue being a hallowed resting ground for our nation’s service members,” Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Monday.
Arlington has cooperated with the project plans, and in November, a county memo declared that the work was an appropriate form of compensation for the taking of at least some of the land.
The $420 million southern expansion project, underway for years, would take land around the U.S. Air Force Memorial near where the old Navy Annex used to stand.
The property is needed, according to the cemetery, because with 400,000 graves and internments since 1864, it is rapidly running out of space for future burials. Nearly 30 funeral ceremonies per day are conducted at Arlington.
