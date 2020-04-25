As a community backbone organization, Feed More is dedicated to collecting, preparing and distributing food to neighbors in need. With a service area that stretches across 29 counties and five cities in central Virginia, Feed More's Agency Network and comprehensive programs help ensure families and individuals who are food insecure have access to healthy meals. In these uncertain times, we are stronger together and our incredible community is helping to ensure we're able to continue to distribute nutritious food to those who find themselves in need. We are proud to be able to help our neighbors today, and for many tomorrows to come, and privileged to be trusted by all those who support our mission. To give help or get help, please visit FeedMore.org

Doug Pick, President and CEO at Feed More

804-521-2500

FeedMore.org

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email