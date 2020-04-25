As a community backbone organization, Feed More is dedicated to collecting, preparing and distributing food to neighbors in need. With a service area that stretches across 29 counties and five cities in central Virginia, Feed More's Agency Network and comprehensive programs help ensure families and individuals who are food insecure have access to healthy meals. In these uncertain times, we are stronger together and our incredible community is helping to ensure we're able to continue to distribute nutritious food to those who find themselves in need. We are proud to be able to help our neighbors today, and for many tomorrows to come, and privileged to be trusted by all those who support our mission. To give help or get help, please visit FeedMore.org
Doug Pick, President and CEO at Feed More
804-521-2500
