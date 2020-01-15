Five tips to make your LinkedIn profile irresistible

LinkedIn is arguably the most effective professional networking platform available to the public today. With over 500 million users, it's easy to see why entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesspeople alike utilize the site to stay connected within their industries. To make the most of this powerful tool it's essential that you create a LinkedIn profile that stands out from the crowd. Here are five simple tips to help you do just that.
Choose a professional photo
The most effective way to improve your profile is to add a quality headshot of yourself. This is not the site where you upload your favorite selfie or a picture of your cat. Investing in a high-quality, professional headshot will ensure that your page gets a second glance from potential customers and employers, rather than immediately being pushed to the side for making a poor first impression.
Keep your headline brief
Create a headline that is straightforward, indicative of who you are, and relevant to what employers will be searching for. There is no need to overwhelm your readers with flowery language or an overabundance of adjectives. Clear and concise is best.
Customize your URL
A custom URL is a beautiful thing. LinkedIn allows you to change your URL to something simpler and more user-friendly, so take advantage of it. This feature makes your site much easier to publicize and more memorable.
Make use of media
Whether you choose to add photos, videos, or files, adding visual media to your profile can help employers and customers get a concrete idea of what you're all about. Be as creative as you like, but remember to only include items that are relevant to your career experience.
Highlight references
Make use of positive work experiences by asking co-workers, previous employers, and other connections to leave a recommendation on your page. As an incentive, you could offer to do the same for them on their pages. This is a simple, yet impactful way to let others in your industry see your strengths from someone other than you.
By keeping your LinkedIn profile visually appealing, clear, and relevant, visitors to your site will get an accurate sense of who you are as a professional and be more likely to connect with you. Make the most of this powerful social media site by implementing these changes and watch how quickly your LinkedIn activity increases.
