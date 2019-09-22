LOS ANGELES — “Fleabag” leaped over formidable competition early in Sunday’s Emmy Awards with three awards, including the best comedy actress award and a writing trophy for series star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Waller-Bridge and her dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, which also won a directing award, blocked “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history.
“Nooooo!” said a shocked-looking Waller Bridge. “Oh, my God, no. Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this,” she said, her acting trophy firmly in hand.
In accepting the writing award earlier, she called the recognition proof that “a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”
Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy “Barry.”
Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won best supporting acting awards at the ceremony, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment after the host-less ceremony kicked off with Homer Simpson.
“I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to [series creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the ‘Maisel’ cast and crew,” Borstein said, and to her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother survived because she was courageous enough to step out of a line that, Borstein intimated, would have led to her death at the hands of Nazi Germany.
“She stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here, so step out of line, ladies. Step out of line,” said Borstein, who won the award last year.
Shalhoub added to his three Emmys which he earned for his signature role in “Monk.”
The awards opened without a host as promised, with an early exchange pitting Ben Stiller against Bob Newhart.
“I’m still alive,” Newhart told Stiller, who introduced him as part of a wax museum comedy hall of fame that included Lucille Ball and other late legends.
Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner drew some mocking laughter in the audience when they presented their award after Kardashian West said their family “knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”
An animated Homer made a brief appearance on stage until he was abruptly crushed, with Anderson of “black-ish” rushing in to, as he vowed, rescue the evening. He called “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston on stage to tout the power of television from its beginning to the current golden age.
The Emmy for best actor in a limited series or TV movie went to Jharrel Jerome for his role on “When They See Us.”
The 21-year-old Jerome got a rousing standing ovation as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s.
Jerome paid tribute to those men to end his speech, saying, “This is for the men known as the Exonerated Five.” He gave the names of the five, who were in the theater and rose to their feet, and shouted out the name of the one he played: “Korey Wise!”
It was the first win of the night for the series written and directed by Ava Duvernay.
The award for best supporting actress in a limited series went to Patricia Arquette for “The Act.”
It was the second career Emmy for Arquette, who plays a mother who deliberately keeps her daughter sick on the Hulu series. Arquette paid tearful tribute to her late trans sister Alexis Arquette during her acceptance speech, urging an end to persecution of trans people, and asking those in the theater to give them work.
HBO’s fantasy saga “Game of Thrones” headed into the ceremony with a record 32 nominations.
