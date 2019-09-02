FLYING SQUIRRELS ATTENDANCE

Avg./ Rank in EL

Year game Overall Openings by avg.

2010 6,626 463,842 70 1st

2011 6,679 447,520 67 2nd

2012 6,257 438,002 70 2nd

2013 6,689 434,769 65 1st

2014 6,336 418,147 66 1st

2015 6,055 417,828 69 1st

2016 5,745 390,693 68 2nd

2017 6,034 386,185 64 2nd

2018 6,198 396,686 64 1st

SOURCE: Eastern League

