FLYING SQUIRRELS ATTENDANCE
Avg./ Rank in EL
Year game Overall Openings by avg.
2010 6,626 463,842 70 1st
2011 6,679 447,520 67 2nd
2012 6,257 438,002 70 2nd
2013 6,689 434,769 65 1st
2014 6,336 418,147 66 1st
2015 6,055 417,828 69 1st
2016 5,745 390,693 68 2nd
2017 6,034 386,185 64 2nd
2018 6,198 396,686 64 1st
SOURCE: Eastern League
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.